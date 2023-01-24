13th MEU CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka CASEVAC Exercise

MULLIKULAM, Sri Lanka (Jan. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Stephanie Chavez with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Sri Lanka Navy sailor treat a simulated casualty during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023, Jan. 24, in Mullikulam. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

