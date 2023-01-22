Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th MEU USS Anchorage CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka Amphibious Landing [Image 8 of 8]

    13th MEU USS Anchorage CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka Amphibious Landing

    MULLIKULAM, SRI LANKA

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Rivas 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MULLIKULAM, Sri Lanka (Jan. 22, 2023) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wendy Boteo, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ground guides an MK-36 MTVR Wrecker off a landing craft, air cushion during an amphibious landing for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Sri Lanka 2023 in Mullikulam, Jan. 22. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

    TAGS

    13th MEU
    Amphibious Landing
    USS Anchorage
    CARAT Sri Lanka
    CARAT 2022

