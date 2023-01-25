Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Marcus Williams and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Zachary Owen, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, approach a suspicious vehicle during an Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise onboard NSA Souda Bay on Jan. 25, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

