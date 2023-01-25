Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay hold an Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise for a command inspection conducted by Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central command onboard NSA Souda Bay on Jan. 25, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

