    Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 3]

    Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay hold an Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise for a command inspection conducted by Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central command onboard NSA Souda Bay on Jan. 25, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

