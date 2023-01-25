NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 25, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Victor Garcia and Chief Master-at-Arms Michael Telo, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, review training plans for a Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise onboard NSA Souda Bay on Jan. 25, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7600767
|VIRIN:
|230125-N-EM691-1019
|Resolution:
|5542x3695
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
