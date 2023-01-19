Hollyanne Milley Visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

Hollyanne Milley, spouse of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center on Friday, Jan 20, 2023 as part of a tour of health and wellness facilities across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. She is joined by, from left to right, Nataki Jones, spouse of 86th Airlift Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis Jones; Becky Lamontagne, spouse of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Deputy Commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Lamontagne; and Terrie Hecker, spouse of USAFE-AFAFRICA Commander, U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker; U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, commander, LRMC; Michelle Landers, spouse of Landers; and LeeAnn Murray, spouse of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, commanding general / United States Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) command surgeon and Defense Health Region Agency Europe, director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray.

