Hollyanne Milley, spouse of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, receives a briefing from U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Eisner, a Critical Care Nurse stationed at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Milley visited LRMC on Friday, Jan 20, 2023 as part of a tour of health and wellness facilities across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7600688
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-GW628-384
|Resolution:
|3403x2269
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hollyanne Milley Visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center [Image 3 of 3], by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
