    Hollyanne Milley Visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Hollyanne Milley Visits Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Hollyanne Milley, spouse of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, receives a briefing from U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, Commander of the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Milley visited LRMC on Friday, Jan 20, 2023 as part of a tour of health and wellness facilities across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

    TAGS

    LRMC
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Hollyanne Milley

