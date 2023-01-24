Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juniper Oak 2023 [Image 9 of 13]

    Juniper Oak 2023

    ISRAEL

    01.24.2023

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (Courtesy photo of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

