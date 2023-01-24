Juniper Oak 2023

Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (Courtesy photo of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 07:59
|Photo ID:
|7600673
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-ZZ123-0028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
