Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer

Matthew Metschke, left, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, shakes hands with Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, after being recognized as Top Performer of the Week at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2023. Metschke was presented a coin and certificate by Col. Matt Husemann, 436th AW commander and Bayes for his bold leadership, teamwork and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

