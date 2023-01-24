Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer

Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Matthew Metschke, center, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, with a Top Performer of the Week certificate at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2023. Metschke was also presented with a coin by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, right, 436th AW command chief, for his bold leadership, teamwork and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

