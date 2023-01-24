Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Matthew Metschke, center, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, with a Top Performer of the Week certificate at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2023. Metschke was also presented with a coin by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, right, 436th AW command chief, for his bold leadership, teamwork and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 07:50
|Photo ID:
|7600667
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-BO262-1003
|Resolution:
|4376x2913
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
