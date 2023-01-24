Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer [Image 2 of 3]

    Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matt Husemann, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Matthew Metschke, center, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations case management branch chief, with a Top Performer of the Week certificate at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 24, 2023. Metschke was also presented with a coin by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, right, 436th AW command chief, for his bold leadership, teamwork and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 7600667
    VIRIN: 230124-F-BO262-1003
    Resolution: 4376x2913
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer [Image 3 of 3], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer
    Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer
    Dover leadership recognizes AFMAO top performer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    Headquarters Air Force
    Top Performer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT