U.S. Air Force paratroopers from the 435th Contingency Response Group pack their parachutes into a bus after jumping into the Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Paratroopers jumped from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of a joint training operation with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:43 Photo ID: 7600536 VIRIN: 230120-F-RT830-0867 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.31 MB Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.