435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

A helmet from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lance Munsee, 435th Contingency Response Group master rated jumpmaster, sits on a parachute bag at Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Jumpmasters have many responsibilities including inspecting the aircraft before departure, ensuring all personnel are rigged properly, and can safely exit the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

Date Taken: 01.20.2023
Location: OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE