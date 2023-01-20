U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Spikes and Tech. Sgt. Ulysses Ortiz, 435th Contingency Response Group paratroopers, carry their gear after a jump into the Alzey Drop Zone at Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airmen from the 435th CRG jump approximately 20 times per year to maintain their jumping skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 05:43
|Photo ID:
|7600534
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-RT830-0799
|Resolution:
|5352x3477
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
