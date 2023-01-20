435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Spikes and Tech. Sgt. Ulysses Ortiz, 435th Contingency Response Group paratroopers, carry their gear after a jump into the Alzey Drop Zone at Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airmen from the 435th CRG jump approximately 20 times per year to maintain their jumping skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

