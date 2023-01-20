435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

U.S. Air Force paratroopers with the 435th Contingency Response Group, based at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, gather together after their jump into the Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Paratroopers jump regularly to maintain skill proficiency in preparation for potential real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

