    435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training [Image 4 of 7]

    435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

    OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force paratroopers with the 435th Contingency Response Group, based at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, gather together after their jump into the Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Paratroopers jump regularly to maintain skill proficiency in preparation for potential real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:43
    This work, 435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Airborne
    435th CRG
    10th SFG

