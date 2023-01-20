U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, carry their gear after a jump into Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. U.S. Army paratroopers joined U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Group for a joint airborne training operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 05:43
|Photo ID:
|7600530
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-RT830-0575
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
