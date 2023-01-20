Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

    435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

    OBER-FLöRSHEIM, RP, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, carry their gear after a jump into Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. U.S. Army paratroopers joined U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Group for a joint airborne training operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Airborne
    435th CRG
    10th SFG

