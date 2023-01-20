435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Nicholson, 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, collects his parachute after his jump into Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Group, based at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Soldiers from the 10th SFG jump together during training missions to enhance interoperability between sister services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

