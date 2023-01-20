435th CRG participate in joint service airborne training

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade and 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group descend into Alzey Drop Zone in Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. U.S. Army paratroopers joined 435th Contingency Response Group paratroopers for a joint airborne training operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

