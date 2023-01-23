Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230123-N-HD110-0351 [Image 10 of 10]

    230123-N-HD110-0351

    BALTIC SEA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class danielle baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) transits alongside the Latvian patrol boat LV Viesite (P-07) during a passing exercise, Jan. 23, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 7600497
    VIRIN: 230123-N-HD110-0351
    Resolution: 6387x4340
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230123-N-HD110-0351 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 danielle baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230123-N-HD110-0312
    230123-N-HD110-0137
    230123-N-HD110-0417
    230123-N-HD110-0244
    230123-N-HD110-0124
    230123-N-HD110-0236
    230123-N-HD110-0266
    230123-N-HD110-0287
    230123-N-HD110-0311
    230123-N-HD110-0351

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RHIB
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    small boat operations
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80
    Latvia patrol boat LV Viesite (P-07)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT