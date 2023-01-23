230123-N-HD110-0236

BALTIC SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Sailors in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) transit away from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a passing exercise with the Latvian patrol boat LV Viesite (P-07), Jan. 23, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

