    Welcome Aboard Group Photo – January

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230125-N-EJ241-1002

    Sailors and Airmen assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and several tenant commands pose for a welcome aboard group photo. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    VIRIN: 230125-N-EJ241-1002
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard Group Photo – January, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-5
    NCTS-FE
    Welcome Aboard
    AFN DG
    NMC EAD DET DG

