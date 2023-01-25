Welcome Aboard Group Photo – January

230125-N-EJ241-1002



Sailors and Airmen assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia and several tenant commands pose for a welcome aboard group photo. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational, and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

