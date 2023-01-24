Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines Conduct Field Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18]

    Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines Conduct Field Training Exercise

    LANDING ZONE SWALLOW, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) load a 3,000 gallon collapsible fuel tank and Lightweight Water Purification System (LWPS) onto an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 during a field training exercise at Landing Zone Swallow, Jan. 24, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to simulate real-world scenarios in a contested environment as well as train in experimental embarkation operations as proof of concept for Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 7600343
    VIRIN: 230124-M-RF870-1019
    Resolution: 2724x1816
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: LANDING ZONE SWALLOW, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

