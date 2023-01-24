U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) load a 3,000 gallon collapsible fuel tank and Lightweight Water Purification System (LWPS) onto an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 during a field training exercise at Landing Zone Swallow, Jan. 24, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to simulate real-world scenarios in a contested environment as well as train in experimental embarkation operations as proof of concept for Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 01:24 Photo ID: 7600342 VIRIN: 230124-M-RF870-1018 Resolution: 3150x2100 Size: 3.11 MB Location: LANDING ZONE SWALLOW, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines Conduct Field Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.