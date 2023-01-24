U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) load a 3,000 gallon collapsible fuel tank and Lightweight Water Purification System (LWPS) onto an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 during a field training exercise at Landing Zone Swallow, Jan. 24, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to simulate real-world scenarios in a contested environment as well as train in experimental embarkation operations as proof of concept for Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 01:24
|Photo ID:
|7600342
|VIRIN:
|230124-M-RF870-1018
|Resolution:
|3150x2100
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE SWALLOW, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines Conduct Field Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
