A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 transports Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3) during a field training exercise at Landing Zone Swallow, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24, 2023. The purpose of the exercise was to simulate real-world scenarios in a contested environment as well as train in experimental embarkation operations as proof of concept for Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 01:25
|Photo ID:
|7600340
|VIRIN:
|230124-M-RF870-1017
|Resolution:
|5495x3699
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|LANDING ZONE SWALLOW, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 Marines Conduct Field Training Exercise [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
