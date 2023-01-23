230123-N-XP477-1046 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2023) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23) lifts a pallet of ammunition during an ammunition offload aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 23, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 23:47 Photo ID: 7600319 VIRIN: 230123-N-XP477-1046 Resolution: 4368x2912 Size: 3.66 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Conducts Ammo Offload with HSC 23 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.