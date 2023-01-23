Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Conducts Ammo Offload with HSC 23 [Image 1 of 4]

    Tripoli Conducts Ammo Offload with HSC 23

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230123-N-XP477-1201 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2023) – Sailors connect a pallet of ammunition to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23) during an ammunition offload aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 23, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C. Douglas).

