EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order

230118-N-OT701-1068 HONOLULU (Jan. 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, left, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, David R. Kless, deputy commander, Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade commander, Joint Task Force-Red Hill, and Amy C. Miller, director, Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Pacific Southwest (Region 9), listen to a question during a town hall event hosted by the EPA. The event provided an opportunity to discuss the EPA's Red Hill 2023 Consent Order which creates a roadmap for the defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class

Greg Hall)

