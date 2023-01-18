230118-N-OT701-1062 HONOLULU (Jan. 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, answers a question during a town hall event hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The event provided an opportunity to discuss the EPA's Red Hill 2023 Consent Order which creates a roadmap for the defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7600248
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-OT701-1062
|Resolution:
|5336x3559
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
