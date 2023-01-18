Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order [Image 3 of 4]

    EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    230118-N-OT701-1062 HONOLULU (Jan. 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, answers a question during a town hall event hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The event provided an opportunity to discuss the EPA's Red Hill 2023 Consent Order which creates a roadmap for the defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 20:53
    Photo ID: 7600248
    VIRIN: 230118-N-OT701-1062
    Resolution: 5336x3559
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order
    EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order
    EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order
    EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    EPA
    Red Hill
    JTF-RH
    Red Hill Closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT