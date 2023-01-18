EPA Hosts Town Hall for Red Hill 2023 Consent Order

230118-N-OT701-1030 HONOLULU (Jan. 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, answers a question during a town hall event hosted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The event provided an opportunity to discuss the EPA's Red Hill 2023 Consent Order which creates a roadmap for the defueling and closing of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
