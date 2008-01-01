CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) Capt. Wade Hilderbrand delivers remarks during Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1’s change-of-command ceremony on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 24. Hilderbrand relieved Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger as commander of EODGRU-1 during the ceremony. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike) 230124-N-UX839-0086
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2008
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|7600225
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-UX839-0086
|Resolution:
|2652x1894
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Group One Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
EOD Group One Holds Change of Command
