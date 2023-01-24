Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Group One Holds Change of Command

    EOD Group One Holds Change of Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Lt. John Mike 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) Commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, Capt. Wade Hilderbrand, is rendered sideboy honors during EODGRU-1’s change-of-command ceremony on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 24. Hilderbrand relieved Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger as commander of EODGRU-1 during the ceremony. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike) 230124-N-UX839-0040

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023
    Photo ID: 7600222
    VIRIN: 230124-N-UX839-0040
    Resolution: 3034x2168
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
