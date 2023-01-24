Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Group One Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    EOD Group One Holds Change of Command

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Lt. John Mike 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) The outgoing commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger (center), requests permission to be relieved from Rear Adm. Bradley Andros (right), commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), during EODGRU-1’s change-of-command ceremony on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 24. Kleinschnittger was relieved by Capt. Wade Hilderbrand. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike) 230124-N-UX839-0035

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 20:00
    Photo ID: 7600221
    VIRIN: 230124-N-UX839-0035
    Resolution: 1511x2115
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    This work, EOD Group One Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD Group One Holds Change of Command

    #NECC
    #NavyEOD
    #Navydiver

