EOD Group One Holds Change of Command

CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) The outgoing commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger (center), requests permission to be relieved from Rear Adm. Bradley Andros (right), commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), during EODGRU-1’s change-of-command ceremony on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 24. Kleinschnittger was relieved by Capt. Wade Hilderbrand. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike) 230124-N-UX839-0035

