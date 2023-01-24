EOD Group One Holds Change of Command

CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) A color guard presents the American and Navy Flags during the national anthem at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1’s change-of-command ceremony on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, Calif., Jan. 24. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike) 230124-N-UX839-0013

