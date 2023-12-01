EODMU 5 Rappeling and Fast Rope Training

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 12, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 rappel and fast rope from the EODMU-5 command tower during a training exercise as part of an EODMU platoon certification onboard Naval Base Guam. EODMU-5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

