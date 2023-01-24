Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor for a Day - MESG [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailor for a Day - MESG

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Kimberly Martinez 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 24, 2023) – Reporters from various media outlets throughout the U.S. participate in the US Fleet Forces' "Sailor for a Day" program, Jan. 24, at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story. The visit gives civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez)

    This work, Sailor for a Day - MESG [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Kimberly Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NECC
    Expeditionary
    Navy
    JEBLCFS
    MESG
    Sailor for a Day

