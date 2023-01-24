VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 24, 2023) – Steve Price, a reporter with CBS news affiliate KFMB San Diego, interviews Chief Master at Arms Victor during the US Fleet Forces' "Sailor for a Day" program, Jan. 24, at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story. The visit gives civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7600139
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-EP471-0009
|Resolution:
|6865x5492
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor for a Day - MESG [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Kimberly Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
