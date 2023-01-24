Sailor for a Day - MESG

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 24, 2023) – Steve Price, a reporter with CBS news affiliate KFMB San Diego, interviews Chief Master at Arms Victor during the US Fleet Forces' "Sailor for a Day" program, Jan. 24, at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story. The visit gives civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez)

