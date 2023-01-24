Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor for a Day - MESG [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor for a Day - MESG

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Kimberly Martinez 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 24, 2023) – Reporters from various media outlets throughout the U.S. participate in a small boat simulator, Jan. 24, at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces' "Sailor of the Day" program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 17:27
    Photo ID: 7600138
    VIRIN: 230124-N-EP471-0004
    Resolution: 6817x5454
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor for a Day - MESG [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Kimberly Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NECC
    Expeditionary
    Navy
    JEBLCFS
    MESG
    Sailor for a Day

