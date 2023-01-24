VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (Jan. 24, 2023) – Reporters from various media outlets throughout the U.S. participate in a small boat simulator, Jan. 24, at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story. The visit is part of U.S. Fleet Forces' "Sailor of the Day" program, giving civilian media from across the country a deeper look at U.S. Navy operations, increasing awareness and education on service in the Navy. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kim Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7600138
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-EP471-0004
|Resolution:
|6817x5454
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor for a Day - MESG [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Kimberly Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
