U.S. Airmen from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron ruck march to their operating location for Exercise Mountain Avenger Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Exercise Mountain Avenger is the unit’s premier exercise for Air Mobility Liaison Officers and Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Elements to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US