    Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Mountain Avenger

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron ruck march to their operating location for Exercise Mountain Avenger Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Exercise Mountain Avenger is the unit’s premier exercise for Air Mobility Liaison Officers and Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Elements to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 17:19
    Photo ID: 7600137
    VIRIN: 221025-F-XN788-1026
    Resolution: 7968x5312
    Size: 15.91 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

