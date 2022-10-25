U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Chambers, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Air Mobility Liaison Officer, and Staff Sgt. Chris Cicogna, 621st MSOS Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team member, set up panels to mark the drop zone Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 621st MSOS participated in Exercise Mountain Avenger, the unit’s premier exercise for AMLOs and EAGLEs to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

Date Taken: 10.25.2022