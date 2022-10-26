Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 2 of 4]

    Exercise Mountain Avenger

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andres Martinez, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team member, goes over joint inspection documents with Capt. Kyle Hall, 621st MSOS Air Mobility Liaison Officer, Oct. 26, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 621st MSOS participated in Exercise Mountain Avenger, the unit’s premier exercise for Air Mobility Liaison Officers and EAGLEs to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 17:19
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

