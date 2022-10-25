U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chris Cicogna, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team member, uses a handheld weather meter to measure the wind speed and direction near a drop zone Oct. 25, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 621st MSOS participated in Exercise Mountain Avenger, the unit’s premier exercise for Air Mobility Liaison Officers and EAGLEs to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

