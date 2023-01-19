Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 12 of 19]

    323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 500 Airmen assigned to the 323rd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, January 18-19, 2023. Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters- Department of Defense Information Network, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Daniel Cruz)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:39
    Photo ID: 7599879
    VIRIN: 230119-F-UX606-1247
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

