323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony

More than 500 Airmen assigned to the 323rd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, January 18-19, 2023. Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters- Department of Defense Information Network, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US