More than 500 Airmen assigned to the 323rd Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, January 18-19, 2023. Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters- Department of Defense Information Network, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 14:40
|Photo ID:
|7599870
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-JH281-1029
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 323rd Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
