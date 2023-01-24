Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gasparilla Boating Safety Tips graphic

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Graphic highlighting safety messages for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival.
    This graphic was created for social media to inform recreational boaters on how to be safe during the event. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ilian Borrero-Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:23
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Safety
    Coast Guard
    boating
    Gasparilla

