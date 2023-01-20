Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Readiness Division Partners With Ford Motor Company [Image 3 of 4]

    88th Readiness Division Partners With Ford Motor Company

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    (From left) John Savona, Vice President, Americas Manufacturing & Labor Affairs, Ford Blue, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commander, 88th Readiness Division, and Alicia Grady, director of P3, sign the P3 Proclamation on Jan. 20, 2023, Dearborn, Mich. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    P3
    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division

