(From left) John Savona, Vice President, Americas Manufacturing & Labor Affairs, Ford Blue, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commander, 88th Readiness Division, and Alicia Grady, director of P3, following the P3 Proclamation signing on Jan. 20, 2023, Dearborn, Mich. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 13:05
|Photo ID:
|7599681
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-WE853-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Readiness Division Partners With Ford Motor Company [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT