88th Readiness Division Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, John Savona, Vice President, Americas Manufacturing & Labor Affairs, Ford Blue, and Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general, talk before the P3 Proclamation signing on Jan. 20, 2023, Dearborn, Mich. (Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
This work, 88th Readiness Division Partners With Ford Motor Company [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
