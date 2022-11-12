Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Holiday Event [Image 10 of 11]

    PRANG Holiday Event

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, celebrate the holidays during a Christmas event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Dec. 11, 2022. The event was held during the December RSD and was an opportunity for leadership to recognize Airmen and congratulate everyone's efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Gisselle Toro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7599639
    VIRIN: 221210-Z-AP021-1018
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.16 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG Holiday Event [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

